Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash to Get Married Soon if All Goes Well, Says Actor's Father

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s live blossomed in the Bigg Boss 15 house, where they met, developed feelings as well as talked about taking their relationship further outside of the show. Despite criticism that it was all for publicity, Karan and Tejasswi insisted that their feelings were genuine and their on-screen relationship has a future in real life.

It seems if all goes well, the couple might be considering marriage soon. Their families have already appeared on the show and approved of the match, and things might get pretty serious pretty soon. When Karan’s parents were spotted leaving the sets of Bigg Boss 15 on Sunday night, one of the photographers asked them a question about Karan’s journey in the house and how happy they are to see him here.

In the end of the pap talk, he was asked about Tejasswi and Karan’s wedding plans. He was asked, “You have welcomed Tejasswi to your family in front of everyone now, when will they get married?" To which, Karan’s father replied, “If all goes like this, they will plan to get Karan and Tejasswi married soon."

A day after celebrating Tejasswi’s Bigg Boss 15 win, Karan visited his girlfriend at her residence. He also shared a series of videos on her Instagram stories while he was on his way to her place. In one of the videos, Karan said, “Whatsup people. How’s everything? I’ve finally come out of my cocoon and guess where I’m headed. You’ll know soon." As Karan stepped out of his car, Tejasswi was seen waiting for him on the balcony of her home. Karan added the song Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh from Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai as the background music.

Karan and Tejasswi, who started off as good friends on Bigg Boss 15, gradually fell in love on the reality show. Their mushy romance became one of the biggest highlights of this season, with fans addressing the couple as ‘TejRan’.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Union Budget 2022 here.