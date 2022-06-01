Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash To Replace Karan Johar As Bigg Boss OTT Host?

Ever since Kangana Ranaut’s controversial reality show Lock Upp ended, netizens are now eagerly waiting for Bigg Boss OTT. The first season of the show made headlines last year. While Divya Agarwal emerged as the winner of the show, it was hosted by the filmmaker Karan Johar. As the second season of Bigg Boss OTT is likely to be announced soon, reports claim that television’s much-loved couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are being considered as hosts this time. As reported by TellyChakkar.com, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been approached to host Bigg Boss OTT 2. However, there is no confirmation of this so far.

If Karan and Tejasswi come together to host Bigg Boss OTT, it will surely be a treat for their fans. Both the actors participated in Bigg Boss 15 recently and that was when they fell in love with each other. After Bigg Boss 15 concluded, Karan Kundrra joined Lock Upp as a jailor. He was also joined by Tejasswi during one of the episodes as the warden of the jail.

Last month, TellyChakkar.com also reported that Karan Johar is not likely to host the show this year since he will be busy with his celebrity talk show – Koffee With Karan. For the unversed, Karan Johar announced a fresh season of Koffee With Karan in May. Back then he issued a statement and mentioned that the celebrity chat show will be back soon on Disney+ Hotstar. “Koffee With Karan will not be returning…on TV! Because every great story needs a good twist, I am delighted to announce that Season 7 of Koffee With Karan will stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar!” he wrote.

Meanwhile, talking about Bigg Boss OTT, the makers have already started approaching celebrities for the controversial reality show. Earlier it was reported that television actress Anushka Sen is in talks with the makers. However, nothing has been officially confirmed by the actress so far.

