Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most loved television couples who never fail to leave fans in complete awe each time they are spotted. On Friday night, the couple was snapped together after a long time as they stepped out for a dinner date.

In the video which was shared online by a paparazzo account, Karan and Tejasswi can be seen walking hand in hand with smiles on their faces. Karan sported an all-black attire and looked dapper as usual. On the other hand, Tejasswi wore a pink top with pants of the same colour and added a sling bag to her look too. The two stars were seen walking into a restaurant as they posed for the shutterbugs.

Soon after the video was shared online, TejRan fans reacted to it and showered love on their favourite duo. “After a long time 😍❤️ #TejRan papped together," one of the fans wrote. “Seeing Kundrra after what feels like ages!" another comment read. One of the social media users also shared, “just loved the way she always keeps smile on her face." Another user called Karan and Tejasswi ‘best couple’.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s love story is no secret. The two actors met inside Bigg Boss 15 house and fell in love with each other. Since then, they have become everyone’s favourite.

Recently, Karan took to his Twitter account and dropped a couple of pictures in which he was seen kissing his ladylove. In the caption, the actor congratulated the Naagin 6 actress for marking one year of her Bigg Boss 15 win and wrote, “Congratulations to a year of your reign my queen.. cheers to an era yet to come 🍻".

On the work front, Karan Kundrra is preparing for the premiere of his new series, Ishq Mein Ghayal which will also star Reem Shaikh and Gashmeer Mahajani in the lead. On the other hand, Tejasswi is currently filming her television program, Naagin 6.

