Karan Kundrra Asks Mandana Karimi to Leave Lock Upp: 'Won't Allow to Use Stupid Woman Card, It's 2022'

Lock Upp has been witnessing several fights of late. Of course, the makers have been bringing in new wild card contestants too almost every week. One such contestant had been Mandana Karimi. In the last episode, the actress locked horns with jailor Karan Kundrra, but he shut her down. Netizens are lauding Karan Kundrra for his stance.

The incident happened when the two teams- orange and blue team were participating in a game. Mandana was hindering the task and asked for advantage for the girls. It was then that Karan lashed out on her. When the actress threatened to leave the show, the jailor said she is welcome to do so. He later said, “I will not allow anybody to use stupid woman card when it is not necessary. It’s 2022, India.” See the clip here:

Netizens have been lauding Karan for his stand and ‘Get Lost Mandana’ has been trending on Twitter. Fans feel that Karan Kundrra took the right stand and it was Mandana who was completely at fault. In fact, despite saying that she is immediately leaving the show, she is still very much a part of it and fans are demanding an apology from her for her behaviour. We wonder what Kangana Ranaut’s reactions to Mandana would be on the Judgement Day.

Advertisement

This is where LockUpp is loosingContestant don't know how to behave with jailor and hostGET LOST MANDANA DONT MESS WITH JAILOR KARAN — Namslovekaran(Kksquad forever) (@mehrotra242013) March 30, 2022

Mandana felt she can be oversmart and do extra by blocking Anjali when it was not part of the task…and then cry foul when she herself clearly did over acting and then to top it up play the women card with KK!GET LOST MANDANA — ʟɪɴᴀ ۝ (@Someone___NoOne) March 30, 2022

Mandana & Payal: "Can we check the wall for girls?"@kkundrra:"No! We do not discriminate between girls and boys!" His message was loud and clear. Pseudofeminism aap krti h. Pehle khud discriminate krna band kijiye.GET LOST MANDANADON'T MESS WITH JAILOR KARAN#MunawarFaruqi — Dr choudhary (@_dr_tweet) March 30, 2022

Mandana has earlier been reprimanded as well, by host Kangana Ranaut. Mandana had mad headlines when she claimed that Ali ma****bated inside the bathroom and she was traumatized by it. Kangana asked her to stop shaming people.

Karan Kundrra too would soon be seen in Dance Deewane Juniors apart from Lock Upp. He will be turning host for a dance reality show for the first time. The show will also have Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Marzi Pestonji as the judges. Fans are eagerly waiting to see how he turns out as the host.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.