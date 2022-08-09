Karan Kundrra Calls TejRan and SidNaaz Comparison 'Stupid': Out of Respect, You Should Not | Exclusive

If there are two Bigg Boss couples that became immensely popular, then those are obviously #SidNaaz and #TejRan. While the former refers to late actor Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, who were season 13 contestants, the latter is Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra from season 15. It is often said that TejRan has become the next SidNaaz when it comes to the popularity of Bigg Boss couples. In an exclusive conversation with News18 Showsha, we asked Karan Kundrra about their popularity as a couple, when called the comparison ‘stupid’. He also said that the two couples should not be compared out of respect for Sidharth.

“I think it’s very stupid to say such things. Sidnaaz has got Sidharth (Shukla) in it. You cannot and you should not, out of respect, you should not compare. Our lives are not about hashtags,” he said.

Karan Kundrra also shared how he and Tejasswi never expected this much love and acceptance while they were in the Bigg Boss 15 house. “Not at all, we had not anticipated this at all. We didn’t even know if we were accepted outside. Forget our fans, we didn’t even know if our parents have accepted us. We did not know this, the magnitude that it has become outside. That also gives us a lot of strength that we were doubting each other,” he added.

On being asked what makes TejRan everyone’s favourite, the 37-year-old actor recalled Tejasswi’s words from another interview and said that their love story is ‘imperfectly perfect’. Karan also shared that there is no ego in their relationship but only love and respect, which is why everyone adores them. “I think Teju had said something very sweet. She said that this is the ‘most imperfectly perfect love story’. I guess we are two very strong-headed individuals. We have our own opinions and it’s not like you always have to be in the same direction or of the same opinion. There is an ample amount of love and respect for each other. There are no egos. That makes us very real,” he told us.

“Considering we are from the same industry, we both are actors, our fields might be a little different but it’s the same big family. If you don’t have that utmost amount of love and respect for each other, you have to love the other person more than you love yourself because the other person is also loving you, more than herself, it gets balanced,” the actor added.

During the interview, we also asked the actor if he is tired and bored of answering the marriage question. The actor agreed to this but added that he can never be bothered by this question. “I am but I understand where it comes from. I understand that a lot of people love us together and there are a lot. They want to see us together, they want this love story to culminate. I don’t think I can ever be bothered with this question. Bored? Yes, because everybody I meet, I come on sets and they are also like ‘Kab kar rahe ho?’ It is a very beautiful feeling because there are so many people who are genuinely attached to this love story,” he said.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here