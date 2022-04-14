Karan Kundrra Comes Out in Support of Pratik Sehajpal Over Kashika Kapoor Controversy

Pratik Sehajpal has been making headlines recently, after his co-star, from the music video Tu Laut Aa, Kashika Kapoor accused the actor of getting her scenes reduced from the music video. Though in a recent press conference, Kashika clarified that her tweets were merely a publicity stunt, Pratik’s friends and fans are showering love and support on the ex-Bigg Boss contestant.

After Nikki Tamboli, Umar Riaz, and VJ Andy, the latest one to extend support to Pratik is his Love School mentor and actor Karan Kundrra. He not only sided with Pratik in the controversy but also questioned why the actor was called “criminal” on social media. According to Karan, the allegations against the actor are “clear harassment.”

Schooling a lawyer, who called Pratik a “criminal” and also accused him of insulting and running a slander PR Campaign against Kashika, Karan tweeted, “you cannot call anyone a criminal until proven by a court of law.” Karan’s tweet read, “Dear whoever you are sir.. let me remind you that according to our country’s law.. you cannot call anyone a criminal until proven by a court of law!! I am amazed how you can harass a legitimate hardworking professional by threatening him and defaming him like this."

Hardworking professional by threatening him and defaming him like this.. This is clear harassment and Pratik do not worry.. we are with you!— Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) April 13, 2022

The lawyer has now restricted the visibility of his tweets, but Pratik’s fans took screenshots of his comments, which have now gone viral on social media.

Iske lie h ye tweet ⚓ pic.twitter.com/3rUMo7IMW6— Ansh | 💛 (@Sid_is_back__) April 13, 2022

Fans are praising Karan for coming out in support of Pratik, despite their differences in the Bigg Boss 15 house. On April 12, Pratik, who was visibly upset with the entire controversy, had tweeted urging his fans not to slam Kashika.Pratik wrote, “Guys please remember. We believe in lifting others up. Please thank you for all the love and support but hum PratikFam hai and we have to remember that. Only love and only love."

Guys please remember WE BELIEVE IN LIFTING OTHERS UP.Please thank you for all the love and support but hum #PratikFam hai and we have to remember that.Only love and only love. ❤️❤️❤️— Pratik Sehajpal (@realsehajpal) April 12, 2022

Guys genuine request hai. Mere liye please let's just stop here please. God bless everyone. I love you all a lot but please let's just stop this. Please ! 🙏🏼— Pratik Sehajpal (@realsehajpal) April 12, 2022

The song Tu Laut Aa, starring Pratik and Kashika was released on April 12.

