Karan Kundrra Cutely Copies GF Tejasswi Prakash’s Moves As They Try Jiggle Jiggle Trend; Watch

Apart from painting the town red with their mushy romance, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash often post videos of themselves trying viral trends. The much-loved couple, on Thursday, delighted their fans by dropping a video of themselves grooving to yet another crazy viral trend. Tejasswi shared a video on her official Instagram account, wherein she is performing the hooks steps of the trending reel My money Don't Jiggle Jiggle with her beau Karan and choreographer Pratik Utekar, on the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors.

In the video, Tejasswi, standing in the middle, seems to be leading them through the steps, and Karan is clearly the forgetful one in the lot. While Tejasswi perfectly aced the hook steps of the trend, Karan continuously kept his eyes on his lady love as he cutely copied her throughout. Clad in a powder pink midi ball gown dress, the Naagin 6 actress appeared like an adorable doll. Karan, on the other hand, sported his usual casual look in the leather jacket and brown pants. While posting the video on her Insta handle, she wrote in the caption, “I can’t stop looking at sunny in this one. And Pratik you’re such a doll.”

Besides their fans praising their performance, several celebrities caught Karan cheating. Bollywood singer Akasa Singh commented, “Hahahahhaa Nyaanz yaar! He’s like chemistry ke exam mein EVS padhke aagaye.” TV actress Smriti Kalra wrote, “Teju,” and ended it with a laughing emoticon.

At the very moment when Tejasswi posted the video, Karan took to his Instagram account to drop another mushy video of themselves. In the clip, Karan starts his bike and lovingly calls out to Tejasswi, “Oye laddooo chal oyeee!.”

On the work front, Karan is currently hosting dance reality showDance Deewane Juniors, which shows veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, choreographer Marzi Pestonji, actress, and dancer Nora Fatehi as judges.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.