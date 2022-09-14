Karan Kundrra's Dashing Look Wins Tejasswi Prakash's Heart, She Calls Him 'Lovvveee'

Whether it is in front of the paparazzi or on social media, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash never hesitate to express love towards one another. They often comment on each other’s pictures or videos on social media, setting couple goals for all. Once again, TejRan is winning hearts as Tejasswi dropped a love-filled comment on Karan’s latest photoshoot.

Karan Kundrra took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of dashing pictures from his recent Delhi visit. He wore a black t-shirt and layered it up with a brown blazer. He paired it with black trousers and looked absolutely stunning. However, soon after the pictures were shared on social media, Tejasswi Prakash took to the comments section to shower love on her love. ‘Lovvveee’, she wrote and dropped multiple heart eye emojis.

Besides Tejasswi, several fans also reacted to Karan’s pictures and called him ‘handsome hunk’. “When I see you, I go UFFF,” one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “Haters shocked karan rocked”.

Just a few days back, Karan Kundrra took dropped another series of pictures in which he was seen posing in a beige blazer. While the actor ditched his shirt underneath his blazer, he looked absolutely hottest. In the caption, he had written, “I’m coming for everything they think I can’t have..!” Back then too, Tejasswi took to the comment section and wrote, ‘mine’ along with a red heart emoji. Later, Karan also reacted to her comment and called her ‘babyyyy’.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash fell into love with each other during their Bigg Boss 15 stay and since then they have become everyone’s favourite. In a recent interview with News18 Showsha, Karan talked about TejRan being one of the most-loved jodi and said, “I think Teju had said something very sweet. She said that this is the ‘most imperfectly perfect love story’. I guess we are two very strong-headed individuals. We have our own opinions and it’s not like you always have to be in the same direction or of the same opinion. There is an ample amount of love and respect for each other. There are no egos. That makes us very real.”

