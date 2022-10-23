Karan Kundrra Holds Tejasswi Prakash Close They Make Stylish Appearance At a Diwali Bash; Watch

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are often snapped together in public and each time they are spotted, they never fail to impress fans with their chemistry, love and care toward each other. Once again, television’s most-favorite couple is winning hearts as they were papped at a Diwali party in the city on Saturday night.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash attended film producer Anand Pandit’s Diwali bash on Saturday. The two were snapped arriving together as they also posed for the paparazzi. In the video shared on social media by one of the paparazzo accounts, Karan was seen holding his ladylove close as they stepped out of their car. They later posed for the lens, flaunting their traditional outfits. While Karan sported a cream colour sherwani and looked dapper as always, Tejasswi also looked prettiest in a black saree. She kept her look sans accessories and opted for minimal makeup.

Soon after the video was shared, several fans showered love on TejRan. “Worth the waiting both are looking fire,” one of the fans wrote. While one of the social media users complimented Karan and wrote, “Looking so handsome😍 #karankundrra”, another fan shared, “Teju oh good what a look loved it”.

Meanwhile, Anand Pandit’s Diwali 2022 bash was surely a star-studded event that was attended by several celebrities including, Amitabh Bachchan, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Hrithik Roshan, Kartik Aaryan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kapil Sharma, Ananya Panday, Karan Wahi and Taapsee Pannu among others.

Talking about Karan and Tejasswi, in a recent interview with Pinkvilla, the former was asked if he is planning to propose to Tejasswi for marriage soon. To this, the actor said that he will do it when the time is right. “Yrr yeh hamesha mere upar hi kyu aa jata hai! Voh ladki bahut smart hai. (Will propose) when the time is right, I guess,” he said.

