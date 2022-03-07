Karan Kundrra Is Charging a Bomb for Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp; Know His Salary

Ekta Kapoor’s show Lock Upp which started streaming recently is creating quite a buzz. From host Kangana Ranaut’s not-so-benevolent way of conducting the show to conversations inside the lockup, the show is keeping viewers hooked. And things have heated up more ever since it got revealed that Karan Kundrra, the second runner-up of Bigg Boss 15, is making an appearance on the show as a jailor. The promo featuring his entry into the house went viral within a matter of hours.

Since Karan had earlier said that he would avoid reality shows, for the time being, this development brings forth a lot of curiosity from the fans. Now, a source close to the actor has revealed to BollywoodLife that Karan is getting paid Rs 2-3 lakh per outing as jailor of Lock Upp. The source also said that Karan is likely to quit the show midway as his tenure in Lock Upp is not for the entire season. The source also revealed that Karan is busy with music videos and other projects on the acting front.

Advertisement

Earlier, when Karan made his entry into the jail house, he was all praise for Munawar Faruqui and informed him about his popularity outside. Following his admission, Karan advised the contestants to exercise extreme caution when protesting. During the conversation, Faruqui, one of the 13 inmates, expressed his thoughts in front of Karan, saying that while the rest of his co-inmates believed they were brought food late by the makers, he had never experienced it. Karan then told him that his game was being appreciated outside and he was trending.

Nisha Rawal, Munawar Faruqui, Poonam Pandey, Sara Khan, Karanvir Bohra, Shivam Sharma, Tehseen Poonawalla, Siddharth Sharma, Anjali, and others are among the Lock Upp participants. The show airs on MX Player and ALT Balaji. The first person to be eliminated was Swami Chakrapani.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.