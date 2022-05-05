Karan Kundrra is in Awe of Ranveer Singh, Heaps Praises on the Actor: 'Fan Ban Gaya'

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is known to be a person with an outgoing personality and for raising the energy level wherever he goes with his liveliness and vibrancy. Recently, actor and host Karan Kundrra was in awe of the Ram Leela actor when he arrived on the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors to promote his upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar. After the shoot, the Bigg Boss 15 finalist was snapped by the paparazzi and during the brief interaction, he heaped praises on Ranveer and said he has become his fan.

Talking about his sheer energy, he said, “Baba ne aag laga di."

Watch the video:

The actor had also visited the sets of ‘Dance India Dance Li’l Masters’ for the promotion of his film and also on The Kapil Sharma Show. The host of the latter had shared a couple of pictures with Ranveer from their sets and had praised his energy once again.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh has again shape-shifted to transform himself into Jayeshbhai Jordaar character hailing from heartland Gujarat, who with his razor-sharp wit, will entertain us, win over our hearts and also deliver a powerful message. Ranveer says Jayeshbhai is India’s answer to Charlie Chaplin and his brand of social satires.

A hilarious satire on society - Jayeshbhai Jordaar, produced by Maneesh Sharma, also stars Arjun Reddy fame Shalini Pandey, who debuts on Bollywood’s big screen opposite Ranveer. The film has been directed by debutant Divyang Thakkar and is releasing worldwide on May 13, 2022.

Meanwhile, Karan Kundrra can also be seen in Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp. He became one of the finalists in Bigg Boss 15 along with his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash, who emerged as the winner of the show.

