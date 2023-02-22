Days after Tejasswi Prakash won the Dadasaheb Phalke award for her role in Naagin 6, the actress took to her Instagram handle to thank her fans. On Wednesday evening, she dropped a series of pictures flaunting the saree she wore for the prestigious award ceremony. In the caption, Tejasswi thanked those who make her ‘smile’.

“To the people in my life who make me smile, support me and bring me joy… a big thank you," she wrote and dropped a folded hands emoji.

However, soon after Tejasswi shared the post, her beau Karan Kundrra took to the comment section and wrote, “So proud" with a fire and a red heart emoticon. Check out Tejasswi Prakash’s post here:

Earlier this week too, Karan took to his Instagram stories and dropped a video in which he informed his father about Tejasswi’s win. “Papa, Teju ko Dadasaheb Phalke Award mila hai for Best Actress,” he told his dad who then responded by saying, “Wonderful, Teju we are proud of you.” Karan also followed him saying, “Me too.”

Later in the same video, Karan’s father talked about the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke awards and explained, “It is one of the most prestigious awards in the Indian film industry. Bade bade logon ko bhi ye award nahi milti hai. But she is lucky she got this at this young age. God bless her.”

Last month too, Karan celebrated one year of Tejasswi Prakash’s Bigg Boss 15 victory with a series of love-filled pictures. “Congratulations to a year of your reign my queen.. cheers to an era yet to come 🍻," he wrote.

While Tejasswi is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6, Karan Kundrra’s Ishq Mein Ghayal also recently premiered. The show also star Reem Shaikh and Gashmeer Mahajani in the lead.

