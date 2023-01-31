Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s love story is no secret. The two actors met inside Bigg Boss 15 house and fell in love with each other. While Tejasswi emerged as the winner of the reality show, Karan was among the finalists too. Since then, the duo has been rulings hearts and headlines. On Monday, the adorable couple marked one year of Tejasswi Prakash’s Bigg Boss 15 win.

On this special day, Karan took to his Twitter account and dropped a couple of pictures in which he was seen kissing his ladylove. He called Tejasswi his ‘queen’ and wrote, “Congratulations to a year of your reign my queen.. cheers to an era yet to come 🍻".

Tejasswi also reacted to Karan Kundrra’s Tweet and thanked him for always being on her side. “An era won having you by my side ❤️…my constant team then and now… our true journey has only begun sunny😘," she replied.

An era won having you by my side ❤️…my constant team then and now… our true journey has only begun sunny😘— Tejasswi Prakash (@itsmetejasswi) January 30, 2023

Karan and Tejasswi are one of the most loved couples who never shy away from showering love on one another on social media. They often drop love-filled pictures on social media and leave everyone in complete awe. In an interview with News18 Showsha last year, Karan talked about TejRan being one of the most-loved jodi and said, “I think Teju had said something very sweet. She said that this is the ‘most imperfectly perfect love story’. I guess we are two very strong-headed individuals. We have our own opinions and it’s not like you always have to be in the same direction or of the same opinion. There is an ample amount of love and respect for each other. There are no egos. That makes us very real."

On the work front, Karan Kundrra is currently gearing up for the premiere of his show Ishq Mein Ghayal which also stars Gashmeer Mahajani and Reem Shaikh. On the other hand, Tejasswi Prakash is currently seen in Naagin 6 which will soon go off-air.

Read all the Latest Movies News here