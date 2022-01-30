Karan Kundrra Kisses Tejasswi Prakash As He Gets All Romantic With Her in Bigg Boss Finale Act; Watch

Since the beginning of Bigg Boss 15, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s crackling chemistry grabbed many eyeballs. Their mushy romance and adorable moments inside the house were discussed a lot on social media. Now, on the grand finale of Bigg Boss 15, the couple will once again send their fans into meltdown as they are set to perform a romantic dance.

In a new promo of the grand finale, released by Colors TV, Karan and Tejasswi can be seen grooving to Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s romantic song ‘Raataan Lambiyan’ from ‘Shershaah’. In the video, Karan and Tejasswi are twinning in red as they get all romantic with each other.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, addressed as ‘TejRan’ by their fans, met inside Bigg Boss 15 house. The two actors fell in love on the show. However, their relationship has seen many ups and downs with Karan getting upset with Tejasswi on several occasions. On one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, astrologer Janardhan warned Karan that this relationship might fail because of issues from the girl’s side. He, however, said that in case they work on their bond, they will end up together.

During one of the episodes, we saw actor Karan Kundrra’s parents accepting Tejasswi Prakash. Later, Tejasswi’s parents also said on the show that they liked Karan for their daughter.

Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, and Pratik Sehajpal are competing for the title while Rashami Desai got evicted on Saturday’s episode. The grand finale will air on Colors TV tonight from 8 pm onwards.

