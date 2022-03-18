Karan Kundrra Kisses Tejasswi Prakash, Doubles Up As Protective BF At Ankita Lokhande's Holi Party

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash made their way to Ankita Lokhande’s star-studded Holi party on Friday. Celebrating their first together as a couple, TejRan arrived a little later than other television stars owing to Tejasswi’s work schedule. Earlier in the day, Tejasswi was spotted on the sets of Naagin 6. Making their grand entry together, Karan and Tejasswi stepped out of their ride twinning in black and white ensembles.

The couple posed for the cameras together, with Karan lovingly planting a kiss on Tejasswi’s head. The couple then posed with director-casting director Mukesh Chhabra before Tejasswi addressed the TejRan fandom and thanked them for their constant support and love. She even thanked the paparazzi for their hard work.

Following the party, Karan and Tejasswi were not only greeted by the paparazzi but also by a group of fans. Karan was seen scanning through the crowd before the couple stepped out of the party venue covered in colour. Karan and Tejasswi posed together before Karan helped the Naagin 6 actress wade through the crowd. Doubling up as a protective boyfriend, Karan helped Tejasswi get into their car first and waited for her to settle in before he jumped in. He posed with a few fans and even wished the paparazzi a happy Holi again before he and Tejasswi took off.

Ankita Lokhande, who was also celebrating her first Holi after her wedding, hosted a grand Holi party with her husband Vivek Jain in Mumbai. The party was attended by many, including Arjun Bijlani, Neha Swami, Mahhi Vij, Monalisa, Vikrant, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Arti Singh, Nishant Bhat, Amruta Khanvilkar, Himanshu Malhotra, Jay Bhanushali, Kunwar Amar, Divyanka Tripathi, and Vivek Dahiya.

Meanwhile, Tejasswi and Karan continue to win fans over with their love. Recently, the couple was spotted out on a dinner date. They were also seen spending time together in Tejasswi’s vanity with Karan cracking up when Tejasswi found herself in a spot after her hair was caught in a roller.

