Karan Kundrra Kisses Tejasswi Prakash, Goes Down On Knees To Offer Flowers - Watch Adorable Video

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are everyone’s favourite for a reason. The two actors fell in love with each other while they were in the Bigg Boss 15 house and since then they have become one of the most-loved couples. Popularly known as TejRan, they are often spotted by the paparazzi and never fail to express their love for each other even in public.

On Saturday, Karan and Tejasswi were snapped by the paparazzi as they went on a romantic ‘cutting chai’ date. While Tejasswi wore one off-shoulder purple dress and looked absolutely prettiest, Karan sported a casual look in a pink t-shirt paired with white pants. In the video shared on social media by a paparazzo account, Karan was also seen going down on his knees to offer a bouquet of flowers to his ladylove. In another clip, Karan kissed Tejasswi as they posed for the lens. In the same video, Karan was also seen kissing his swanky new jeep.

The video has left TejRan fans in complete awe. Fans were quick to react to the video and shower love. “They are the cutest,” one of the comments read. Some of the other comments tagged TeJRan as ‘Power Couple’ and ‘Best Couple’.

Karan and Tejasswi will be soon seen together in a music video titled ‘Baarish Aayi Hain’. On Saturday, the duo shared the first look of the song on their respective social media handles and wrote, “The Rain Song of all Rain songs of the season. #BaarishAayiHain out on 14th July. On the @vyrloriginals Youtube channel. This one is special”.

On the work front, Karan Kundrra is currently seen hosting Dance Deewane Junior, whereas Tejasswi Prakash plays the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6 which also stars Simba Nagpal.

