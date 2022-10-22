Karan Kundrra Laughs and Says 'Kuch Nahi Bol Sakte' When Asked About Jaya Bachchan's Viral Pap Video

Jaya Bachchan recently made headlines after a video of hers went viral on social media in which the veteran actress was seen telling a paparazzi ‘I hope you double and fall’. Not just this, but she named some popular paparazzo accounts and asked if they are a part of the media too. Days after, Karan Kundrra has now reacted to Jaya Bachchan’s viral video.

Recently, Karan was spotted by the paps in Mumbai when the actor was asked about Jaya’s video. To this, the actor laughed and mentioned that he watched it too. However, Karan refused to comment on it and simply said, ‘kuch nahi bol sakte (I cannot say anything)’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Earlier, Uorfi Javed also reacted to Jaya Bachchan’s video and penned down a long note on her Instagram stories. The social media sensation condemned the veteran actress’ ‘I hope you double and fall’ comment and talked about how respect does not come with being powerful or elder. “Did she just say ‘I hope you double and fall’. Please let’s not be like her, let’s hope all of us only rise. Be it the one behind the camera or in front. People won’t respect you because you’re elder to them or more powerful, they’ll respect you if you’re nice to them,” she wrote.

Jaya Bachchan is often seen asking paps not to take pictures or interfere in her personal life. In the recent episode of the podcast What The Hell Navya, Jaya talked about the same with her granddaughter and shared that she ‘hates it and despises the people who interfere in your personal life’.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO



“I hate it. I despise it. I despise the people who interfere in your personal life and fill their stomachs by selling those products. I hate it, I’m disgusted with such people. I always tell them, I say, ‘Aapko sharam nahi aati hai (Don’t you feel ashamed?)’,” Jaya said.

“I feel very strongly and it’s not that it’s today, I felt it from the day one. I don’t mind if you talk about my work. You say, ‘She’s a bad actor and she has done this film badly, she’s not looking nice’, because it’s visual media, don’t mind. But the rest I do mind,” the actress added.

Read all the Latest Movies News here