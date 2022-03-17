Karan Kundrra Lifts Tejasswi Prakash in Arms, Applies Gulaal on Her Face As TejRan Play Holi; Watch

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been inseparable ever since they came out of Bigg Boss 15 house. Karan often accompanies Tejasswi to her Naagin 6 shoot in Film City. While Karan has been busy with music videos, Tejasswi has been shooting for Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6 on Colors TV after the conclusion of Bigg Boss 15. However, the duo always makes sure to take time out from their busy schedules to be with each other.

Recently, the couple shot for a Holi special video for Colors TV, which in a way played a cupid with Tejasswi and Karan. It was on Colors TV’s popular reality show Bigg Boss 15 where Tejasswi and Karan fell in love with each other and became a power couple, who is lovingly called ‘TejRan’ by their fans. Ahead of Holi, Karan and Tejasswi treated their fans to a fun video, wherein the couple is playing Holi while sharing some mushy moments. Sharing the video, Karan and Tejasswi wrote, “As long as we are together, every day is a celebration but this Holi, we are all set to celebrate different shades of love that keeps us going strong." Take a look:

Talking about their relationship, Karan and Tejasswi’s roka rumours recently made headlines. It all had started after Karan was spotted leaving Tejasswi’s house with a tilak on his forehead. However, it was later revealed that the two families had gathered only to celebrate Karan’s parents’ wedding marriage anniversary.

While fans are eagerly waiting for the two actors to tie the knot, in a recent interview, Karan confessed that he would make a better father over a good husband. He also told RJ Siddharth Kannan that he wants a daughter whereas Tejasswi wants 25 children. “Mujhe toh ek beti chahiye. Usko 25 bacche chahiye (I want one daughter but Tejasswi wants 25 kids)," Karan said. “I’ll be a principal no. I’ll have my own school, my own kids. Then I am not a father, I am a principal," he further joked.

