Karan Kundrra Mourns Tunisha Sharma's Death, Calls It 'Shocking and Sad'

Karan Kundrra has mourned the demise of television actress Tunisha Sharma. Recently, the actor took to his Twitter handled and called Tunisha’s death by suicide ‘shocking and sad’. He also penned down a motivating note and explained to his fans that one must not forget that there’s light at the end.

Shocking and extremely sad.. such a young and promising life gone too soon. I pray to god to give her loved ones strength #TunishaSharma Om Shanti 🙏🏼 it’s my request to everyone: there’s always light at the end of a dark tunnel never forget..— Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) December 24, 2022

For the unversed, Tunisha Sharma was found hanging in the make-up room of her show on Saturday, December 24. She was 20. According to police officials, the actress went to the washroom on the set and did not return for a long time. When the door was broken down, she was found hanging inside. No suicide note was recovered from the location. Her body was then sent for post-mortem and further probe is on.

Hours after Tunisha’s death, her mother filed a complaint and alleged that her late daughter was in love with Sheezan Khan and had broken up only 15 days before her death. Tunisha’s mother also alleged that her daughter was in depression and therefore she took the extreme step because of her co-star. Following this, Waliv police arrested her Sheezan.

News agency ANI also reported that Tunisha’s death case will be investigated from both angles, murder and suicide. “TV actress Tunisha Sharma death case | Police will investigate it from the angle of both murder and suicide. No suicide note has been recovered from the spot. Police are questioning everyone who was present on the set during that time: Waliv Police," a Tweet by ANI read.

