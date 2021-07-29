Karan Kundrra on Being Confused with Raj Kundra: People Commented 'Porn Kyun Banaata Hai?’

Businessman Raj Kundra, husband of actress Shilpa Shetty, is arrested in a case of alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through various apps. Elsewhere, actor Karan Kundrra shared that he has been mistaken for Raj Kundra and people are flooding his social media with all sorts of messages believing he is the one involved in the porn racket case.

Karan said that this matter of mistaken identity was brought to his notice by his friends in the US, who saw nasty messages in the comments section on his social media. He told ETimes, “Initially, I took it as a joke, as this confusion has been a part of my existence for a long time. People write Karan Kundra for Raj Kundra and even use my name to refer to him as Shilpa Shetty’s husband. But it went out of hand when they started using my name and picture in reports related to the pornography racket. In fact, I woke up to a tweet stating that Karan Kundra was arrested last night for creating pornographic content. I immediately called up my parents, relatives, and friends to inform them about coming across such reports or messages, which had nothing to do with me. I even posted a story on my Instagram account in order to bring the error to everyone’s notice. Till now the confusion was only limited to social media with people commenting on my posts writing, ‘Porn kyun banaata hai?’ I didn’t mind it in the beginning, but it became serious when people started commenting on it. There are people who don’t know that we are different individuals and believe these stories.”

Karan was last seen in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for some episodes. His role in the show has now ended. Meanwhile, Raj Kundra, has been denied bail suspecting he will derail the probe on coming out.

