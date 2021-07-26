Karan Kundrra on Being Mistaken for Raj Kundra; Ben Affleck Celebrates Jennifer Lopez's Birthday

A couple of days back, Marathi actor Umesh Kamat had expressed his anger online at being wrongly named in Raj Kundra’s case, who has been arrested for allegedly making pornographic content. He shares his name with Kundra’s former PA Umesh Kamat. Now, television actor Karan Kundra has found himself in a similar situation after coming across a headline that read ‘Karan Kundrra arrested for making porn films’. Talking to a news portal, he informed that his name and picture has been wrongly used instead of the businessman’s photograph.

Karan Kundrra on Being Mistaken for Raj Kundra: Some People Started Abusing Me

The popular TV sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been entertaining the audience for the last 13 years. Recently, the show and its star cast have been making headlines for all wrong reasons. There have been several rumors arising, from conflicts among the star cast to Munmun Dutta leaving the show. One of the many rumors talked about a rift between Dilip Joshi (who essays the role of Jethalal) and his co-actors Shailesh Lodha (who plays Taarak Mehta) and Raj Anadkat (who plays Tapu).

Dilip Joshi Dismisses Rumours of Rift Between Co-stars in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Alia Bhatt started her Monday morning with a photo from what seemed like a vacation, posing in a hat with the blue sky behind her. In the caption, she mentioned “Smile dream shine", along with a moon emoji, which got us wondering if she was referring to K-pop band BTS’s song Mikrokosmos. The song has the words ‘Shine Dream Smile; as the hook and is full of references to the stars and the night.

Alia Bhatt Says ‘Smile Dream Shine’ in Monday Motivation Post, is That a BTS Reference?

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s strong bond with her lady squad has always given us solid friendship goals to her fans and followers. The actress and her sister Karisma Kapoor has been good friends with Malaika Arora and her sister Amrita Arora for ages. They often feature on each other’s social media handles, and the glimpses of their outings and reunion show how much they enjoy each other’s company. Recently, the actress had a gala Sunday evening at Malaika’s place along with Amrita, Mallika Bhat, and Maheep Kapoor.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora Have a Fun Sunday Dinner with Their Gang of Girls

Pop star-actor Jennifer Lopez has made her relationship with actor-director Ben Affleck Instagram official on her 52nd birthday celebration. The Hollywood couple have rekindled their romance after almost 20 years and have been spotted by the paparazzi on regular dates in the recent months.

Ben Affleck Celebrates Jennifer Lopez’s 52nd Birthday in Style

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here