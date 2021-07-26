Karan Kundrra on Being Mistaken for Raj Kundra: Some People Started Abusing Me

A couple of days back, Marathi actor Umesh Kamat had expressed his anger online at being wrongly named in Raj Kundra’s case, who has been arrested for allegedly making pornographic content. He shares his name with Kundra’s former PA Umesh Kamat. Now, television actor Karan Kundra has found himself in a similar situation after coming across a headline that read ‘Karan Kundrra arrested for making porn films’. Talking to a news portal, he informed that his name and picture has been wrongly used instead of the businessman’s photograph.

He also shared that this misuse led to people thinking that it was he who was involved in the case. “Not just my picture, some also used my name. When I woke up and opened my Twitter, I saw a lot of people had thought that it was actually me who was caught in the controversy and were tweeting about it while tagging me. It took me a while to figure out what actually happened, and that it was Raj Kundra,” Karan told Hindustan Times.

He informed that people who mistook him for the businessman went to the extent of abusing him. They tagged him on several posts on Twitter, which were often corrected by his fans and well wishers.

“This has happened before as well when someone called me Shilpa Shetty’s husband, which was taken in a lighter manner," he said.

“Initially, it was quite amusing, but later on I was quite ticked off by it. That was quite funny and frustrating at the same time,” added the actor.

Kundra, who says he has come across posts like ‘yeh Roadies karne wala banda porn bana raha hai’ (the guy who appeared on Roadies is now making porn) is concerned it might impact his career as so many people have seen it now. “Now, if anyone reads that in a small town, and doesn’t read the updated news, they’d think it’s me for the rest of their lives,” he explained.

Elaborating on this point, he further explained that if he is trying to look for work on an international level, and if they come across the news article that mistook him with Raj, they will take it to be the truth, as there is no subsequent article clarifying the mistake. “It’s going to stay for a long time,” regretted the Kitani Mohabbat Hai actor.

