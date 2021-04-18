Karan Kundrra on Breakup With Anusha Dandekar: 'She May Have Moved on, I Have Not'

VJ Anusha Dandekar and actor Karan Kundrra called it quits after being in three-year-long relationship in December last year. It was not long ago that Anusha shared a long note on Instagram mentioning the news of her break-up with Karan. She stated that Karan “cheated and lied to" her and owed her an apology. But Karan never publicly addressed the reason behind their breakup.

After Anusha opened up about her break-up with Karan, news of her being in a new relationship with actor Jason Shah started doing rounds on the internet. While Anusha’s post-breakup experience seems sour, here is Karan’s side of the story.

In a conversation with ETimes, Karan Kundrra said that he not only respects the relationship but also Anusha and her family. “I have remained silent out of respect for the relationship and I would like to keep it that way. At this point, I am also thinking about two families. I, too, can turn around and say a lot of things, but that’s not me. What she shared was her perspective,” he said.

Talking about the cheating allegations by Anusha, Karan said, “Sometimes, I start laughing when I hear things. I don’t know what can make someone so hateful towards another person. We shared a beautiful relationship for three-and-a-half years. I have learnt a lot from Anusha, and I have a lot of respect for her and her family. How is it that these allegations are being levelled against me when there is a development on my professional front? Why hasn’t any other person, who I have been in a relationship with, ever accused me of something as serious as this?”

The actor also added that he hasn’t “recovered" from the break-up yet and hasn’t “moved on" and that he is still single.

On the work front, Karan has bagged a crucial role in the popular show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

