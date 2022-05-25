Karan Kundrra On Marriage Plans With Tejasswi Prakash: 'Don't Have Time To Think About It'

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash turned lovebirds during their stay in the Bigg Boss 15 house. Since then, their fans are eager to know if the two actors are planning to tie the knot soon. Karan and Tejasswi are often asked about the same. Once again, Karan was asked about the rumours of his roka with girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash to which the actor gave a hilarious response.

“Twitter par toh roka kya, mere bachche bhi ho chuke hain, 3-4 relationships bhi hain, shaadi toh pata nahi 2012 se kitni bar ho chuki hai. People keep talking about things on social media, but jab kuch hoga toh hum bata denge,” he told E-Times.

Karan Kundrra also talked about his marriage plans with Tejasswi Prakash and revealed that they have not thought about it yet. The actor also mentioned that he and Tejasswi hardly get any time to spend with each other and therefore they have not decided anything so far when it comes to their marriage. “We don’t have the time to think about it. She shoots for 12-13 hours for Naagin 6, and I have my things. We hardly get time to see each other, yeh sab toh baad ki baat hai. Even this time, when I returned from Delhi, she came to the airport to pick me up. Toh bas airport se ghar tak saath thay hum, and this is how we are managing,” he added.

During the same interview, Karan Kundrra also called Tejasswi Prakash his ‘dream co-star’ and appreciated her passion for work. “I know that she is an extremely intelligent and passionate person. I would love to see her work with directors who create magic on screen. Tejasswi has an immense amount of potential. I hope she gets to work with experienced people, the veterans from the industry, I am sure she will shine,” he said.

On the work front, Karan Kundrra is currently hosting Dance Deewane Juniors. On the other hand, Tejasswi is busy with Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6.

