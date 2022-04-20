Karan Kundrra On Marriage With Tejasswi Prakash: 'Have Left It On Her, Did What I Had To'

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s fans are eagerly waiting to know when the duo will tie the knot. Ever since the two actors turned lovebirds, they often have to answer the marriage question. Once again, Karan Kundrra was asked during an interview about when he is going to pop the marriage question to the love of his life. To this, the actor said that he has already done what he had to and now he has left the decision to Tejasswi Prakash.

“I have left it on her. I did what I had to,” Karan Kundrra told Pinkvilla.

Not just this, but Karan also talked about how meeting Tejasswi Prakash inside Bigg Boss 15 house was his destiny. “Sometimes I believe that I had to meet her on Bigg Boss. Both of us were being approached for the show for years. But we both agreed to come in this season. I would say it is destiny. Right time, right place,” he said.

During the same interview, Karan Kundrra also talked about he has changed a lot after Bigg Boss. He mentioned how prior to his participation in the Salman Khan’s show, everyone considered him to be arrogant and strict. “A lot has changed. I am more expressive after Bigg Boss, and I am not scared of talking because see I have an image. Everybody thought that I am this arrogant, strict, angry person, jaise Roadies aur Love School wala hota hai. Then people realise that he is not. So Bigg Boss is a situation where you have to face the reality of yours, you cannot pretend,” Karan added.

The actor also explained how Bigg Boss has made him understand himself a lot better. “First thing about any therapy is that you accept it, so if you accept it that this show is going to change a lot about you, and give you a reality check about you, then you start taking in all of that, absorbing it, and then you come out more sure about yourself. Bigg Boss has made me understand myself a lot better,” the said.

On the work front, Karan Kundrra is currently seen in Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp as a jailer. Apart from this, he has also turned host for Dance Deewane Juniors.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.