Karan Kundrra Once Said 'Anusha Ka Boyfriend Hona, Accomplishment Wali Baat Hai' - Did You Know?

Karan Kundrra has been making headlines and ruling social media for his love for Tejasswi Prakash. The two actors turned lovebirds while they were in the Bigg Boss 15 house. While fans are now eager to know when will Karan and Tejasswi tie the knot, it is no secret that Karan Kundrra was dating model-VJ Anusha Dandekar prior to Tejasswi.

Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar were in a live-in relationship. However, the two left their fans shocked after they parted ways in 2020. Back then, Anushka had also alleged that Karan cheated on her, a charge denied by Bigg Boss 15 fame.

In 2016, when Karan and Anusha were madly in love, they appeared for an interview where Karan claimed that dating and being with Anusha has been an accomplishment for him. While the interviewer can be heard asking what all gifts Karan wants to give Anusha, the actor replied, “Dekhiye, Anusha ka boyfriend hona itni you know accomplishment ki baat hai, itna kuch karna padhta hai. (Being Anusha’s boyfriend is an accomplishment, one has to do so much for her)." Following this, Karan laughed as Anusha jokingly hit him.

The video is dated back to 2016 and has been shared by a page called Bollywood Insight on YouTube.

Meanwhile, currently in love with Naagin 6 actor and Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra is planning something special for her on the coming Valentine’s Day. He is likely to visit Naagin 6 sets to surprise Teja.

“I had made so many plans for Valentine’s Day but Tejasswi was so hurry to return to work, she ruined all my plans. I will visit the sets of Naagin 6 and will plan something big and special for her. Now, our families are involved so it’s better to leave things on them. Unko jaise sahi lega they will do it (They will do what they think is right). As far as for our wedding, I believe that our families have already approved our relationship and that says it all," Karan said earlier this week.

Meanwhile, Karan Kundrra even promoted Tejasswi’s Naagin 6 which premiered on February 12.

