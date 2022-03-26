Karan Kundrra Picks Up Tejasswi Prakash from Naagin 6 Sets at 4:30 AM; Actress Says 'So Cute'

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are two busy stars, but the lovebirds always find time for each other. While Karan is appearing as the ‘jailor’ in Kangana Ranaut hosted reality show Lock Upp, Tejasswi is the Naagin in Ekta Kapoor’s seriel, that’s currently on its sixth season. Now, the duo has given TejRan fans some more reasons to rejoice. Karan has posted a new story with Tejasswi, and it will make you go ‘aww’.

Karan Kundrra took to his Instagram story to share a video of him meeting Teja. In the video, the Naagin 6 actress can be seen commenting that the shoot was packed up at 4:30 am, before adding ‘so cute’. It is clear that Karan had actually gone to meet Tejasswi on the actress’ way back at 4:30 in the morning! Tejasswi looks energetic even at that hour after work. See the video here:

Fans noticed Teja’s energy and lauded it. One fan asked, “Ye 4:30 bje b same energy mai hoti hai 😅😅 how so active teju cutie #tejasswiprakash” Fans found the couple to be super cute and adorable and posted comments like ‘my favourite’, ‘No. 1 jodi’ and ‘God bless them’.

Advertisement

Last night, Tejasswi Prakash ran away from paps who were stationed outside her house. While on one occasion, she just covered her face and left, in another she complied with a pap’s request to pose and smile for the cameras.

Tejasswi and Karan met inside the Bigg Boss 15 house and gradually fell in love. The couple would often fight, and get jealous, but he would call it the beauty of their relationship. They grew strong, and emerged as one of the favourite couples for fans. Tejasswi had landed her role as the lead of Naagin 6 inside the Bigg Boss house itself, and the couple has always been making time for each other despite their hectic schedule.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.