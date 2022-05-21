Karan Kundrra Plants a Kiss on Tejasswi Prakash’s Cheek in Latest Pics; Actress Calls Him ‘My Peace’

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are currently one of the most popular celebs in the TV world. While the two actors met on Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 15, their love is blooming after the actress stepped out of the house with the winner’s trophy. The celebrity couple enjoys a huge fan following on social media, and they often shared love-filled posts for each other. Recently, Karan and Teja attended a party together, and they both shared the pics on social media leaving TejRan fans in awe.

In the pictures, we see Tejasswi in a shimmery body-hugging dress, and she looked stunning. With her silky tresses tied in a neat ponytail, the Naagin 6 actress seems ravishing in a minimal makeup look. As for accessories, she had a pair of long black earrings on that complimented her dress. On the other hand, we see Karan dressed up in a designer printed suit and black shirt.

Talking about the pics, in the first photo, Karan is seen planting a kiss on Tejasswi’s cheek as they both close their eyes. The next snap sees the two smiling from ear to ear as they pose in front of the lens, while Teja hugs Karan from the back. The last photo sees Tejasswi smiling as she clicks a photo with one of her fans, while Karan stands in front of them.

Karan penned a sweet note for his GF in the captions, she wrote, “And in the middle of my chaos there was you..! the kinda bond nobody but US would understand! @tejasswiprakash.”

Tejasswi was quick to respond to the post as she wrote, “My peace and added a heart emoticon.

Scores of TejRan fans took to the comments section and flooded it with heart and fire emoticons as they showered love on their favourite tv couple.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Karan Kundrra is presently seen as the host of the dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors. The show is judged by Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and choreographer Marzi Pestonji.

Tejasswi Prakash, the winner of Bigg Boss 15, is presently playing the lead actress Ekta Kapoor’s fictional show Naagin 6.

