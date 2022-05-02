Karan Kundrra Pulls Tejasswi Prakash Close as They Pose at the Airport, Check Naagin Actor's Funky Summer OOTD

Famous television duo Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are loved a lot by their fans. They eagerly wait to see a glimpse of the couple together. The two fell in love with each other in the recent season of the biggest reality show- Bigg Boss. Since they’ve come out of the BB house, their love seems to grow even more. They are often seen spending fun time together in the city.

Now, the duo was spotted at the Mumbai airport by the paparazzi Viral Bhayani. In the video shared by Viral Bhayani, Karan and Tejasswi can be seen dressed in simple yet attractive outfits. The most remarkable part of the video is when Karan gives Tejasswi flying kisses and she looks him in the eyes while blushing.

Take a peek at the video here:

The post has received thousands of likes and views along with loving comments for the duo. One of the users wrote, “The most gorgeous people ever!!” “Evil eyes off TEJRAN (an amalgamation of Karan and Tejasswi's names),” another wrote.

Bigg Boss has given the audience numerous couples who have kept their love going even after the shows have ended. Prince Narula and Yuvika Chauhan, who met on the same show in season 9, later tied knots after the show concluded.

During Season 15 of Bigg Boss, we got to witness Karan and Tejasswi's love journey. On the show, their relationship wasn't always easy, but they never gave up on each other. That is why they continue to have a strong bond with one another.

On the professional front, Karan is hosting the show Dance Deewane Juniors. He’s also seen as the Jailor on Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lock Upp. Tejasswi, on the other hand, stars as the lead in 'Naagin 6'.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.