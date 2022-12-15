Karan Kundrra Reacts As Tejasswi Prakash Gets Mobbed By Fans and Paparazzi; Here's What He Says

Tejasswi Prakash was recently mobbed by the paparazzi and fans when she arrived at an event. In the video that surfaced online, the Naagin 6 actress’ team and guards were also seen lashing out at paps asking them to not create chaos. While Tejasswi maintained her calm, looks like the incident has left her actor-beau Karan Kundrra completely disappointed.

After the video of the chaotic situation was shared online by one of the media portals, Karan reacted to it and commented, “How is this content?"

Several other social media users also reacted to the video and asked fans or paps to ‘maintain their boundaries’. “More than celebrities she is a woman, here she is completely uncomfortable by the mass and they should know their boundaries," one of the fans wrote. “Pareshaan kar diya bichari ko," another social media user shared. “Teju didn’t shout like others and didn’t lose her calm. Some paps should know the limits," a third comment read.

This is not the first time that Karan Kundrra has expressed his disappointment for Tejasswi Prakash getting mobbed. In March this year too, some photographers tried to enter the actress’ house following which her beau reprimanded them. “Wo safe nahi hai pata hai. Aise ghar ke andar ghus rahein hai, accha nahi lagta hai na. Band karwa diya main, gaadi ke bhi sheeshe kaale karwa diye. Ye sab pasand nahi hai yaar, ladki hai wo,” he told E-times.

“Mazaak thodi hai yaar respect karte hain, har cheez karte hain, iska matlab ye nahi ki aap ghar ke andar hi ghus jaoge. Wo galat laga merko. Girlfriend hai meri, ye sab nahi jhel sakta main,” Karan added.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Tejasswi and Karan are likely to mark their Bollywood debut together. A report by Telly Chakkar claimed that the duo will soon be sharing the screen together for director Mukesh Chhabra’s next movie. However, there is no official confirmation to this so far.

