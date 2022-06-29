Karan Kundrra Reacts To Tejasswi Prakash's Fans 'Abusing' Him, Naagin 6 Actress Also Expresses Anger

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash enjoy a massive fan following. However, unfortunately, not every follower on social media is a fan. Therefore, Karan is often targeted for several reasons, be it his public display of affection towards Tejasswi or something else. As reported by BollywoodLife.com, recently one of Tejasswi’s fans put out a nasty message wishing death on Karan Kundrra. Not just this, but the social media user also wrote about how the Bigg Boss 15 winner would be free if Karan passes away. Reacting to the same, Karan Kundrra took to Twitter and called it ‘lowest of lows’.

“Wow..! lowest of lows has been achieved by certain fandom.. editing pics morphing abuses hahah khud ki beizzati lol.. you must be so proud of them T #AreYouSerious!!!! ” he wrote.

His ladylove Tejasswi Prakash also replied to the tweet and expressed anger with those attacking Karan. She wrote that people who are trolling Karan cannot be a part of her fandoms and mentioned that everyone should understand how such negativity can affect people. “Proud of? M confused… such people can’t be my fans… people who have these thoughts about you… or for that matter about anyone… I still am with my guy to make him understand… but people need to understand when you use such harsh words against someone…people can break…peace,” she wrote.

Proud of? M confused… such people can’t be my fans… people who have these thoughts about you… or for that matter about anyone… I still am with my guy to make him understand… but people need to understand when you use such harsh words against someone…people can break…peace — Tejasswi Prakash (@itsmetejasswi) June 28, 2022

Recently, Karan also talked about getting trolled due to his PDA moments with Tejasswi. He mentioned how he does not pay attention to such negativity and added that the existence of such trolls does not matter to him. “If you see how I’ve had my career, how opinionated I am about what I say or do, do you think I’m worried about a backlash? Do you think we would be bothered about somebody sitting in some corner of the planet with a smartphone and Twitter account? There is some frustrated soul who’s facing issues in their life or feeling jealous about others’ happiness and wants to vent out. If you remove Twitter from their lives, do you think these people have the capacity to actually reach us?” Karan told Indianexpress.com.

On the work front, Karan Kundrra is currently seen as the host of Dance Deewane Juniors. Recently, he also featured in a music video titled Bechari along with Divya Agarwal. On the other hand, Tejasswi is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6 along with Simba Nagpal. Recently, the reports of the actress being approached for Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa also made headlines. However, there is no official announcement about it so far.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.