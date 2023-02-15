Ever since Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash fell in love with each other in Bigg Boss 15 house, they are often asked about their marriage plans. Even though the two actors have often shared that they will tie the knot ‘when the time is right’, fans continue to ask the same question all the time. Amid all this, in a recent interview, Karan mentioned that he is ready to marry his ladylove in March this year as well but for that, both of them should be free from their respective work commitments.

“Mei toh March me karne ko tayaar hu (I am ready to marry in March this year too)," he told Radio City as he also talked about how their families also approved of them after their Bigg Boss 15 stint. “Uske baad inhone jaake Naagin sign kar liya. Inka Naagin khatam hone ko nahi aara hai. Itna successful season dene ki kya zaroorat thi. (After that she signed Naagin 6. It is not ending because of its success)," the actor added. “Kab hai aapke pass time (When do you have time)?" Karan further questioned Tejasswi.

Asked if they will have a destination wedding, Karan joked, “Iss time pe toh kahi bhi hojaye, Film City me karne ko tayaar hu ya set pe bhi karne tayaar hu (For now, I am ready to marry anywhere. I am ready to marry in Film City also or on the sets of our show)."

Since Karan and Tejasswi are often asked if they are planning to marry soon, last year we asked the former if he is tired and bored of answering the same. The actor agreed to this but added that he can never be bothered by this question.

“I am but I understand where it comes from. I understand that a lot of people love us together and there are a lot. They want to see us together, they want this love story to culminate. I don’t think I can ever be bothered with this question. Bored? Yes, because everybody I meet, I come on sets and they are also like ‘Kab kar rahe ho?’ It is a very beautiful feeling because there are so many people who are genuinely attached to this love story," Karan told us.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Kundrra’s Ishq Mein Ghayal recently premiered which will also star Reem Shaikh and Gashmeer Mahajani in the lead. On the other hand, Tejasswi is currently seen in Naagin 6.

