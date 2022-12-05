Karan Kundrra, Reem Shaikh and Gashmeer Mahajani Come Together For New Show 'Bhediya'; Actress Confirms

Karan Kundrra will soon be sharing the screen with Reem Shaikh and Gashmeer Mahajani. On Monday, Reem was snapped by the paparazzi at the airport when she confirmed the same and revealed that they are soon going to begin shooting for the show.

In a video shared on social media by Telly Chakkar, a paparazzi can be heard asking Reem if she is going to shoot Bhediya with Karan and Gashmeer. To this, the actress nodded positively and said, “yes. Excited hu kaafi, kuch alag karne jaa rahi hu (I am very excited, going to do something different). All your support and love are much needed. Thank you!" On being asked about her bond with Karan Kundrra, Reem revealed that she has met him only once as of now and added, “Abhi show shuru hone ke baad dekhna hai, kaise bonding ho paati hai and how it goes (We will see how things go after we begin shooting). Excited."

Bhediya is touted to be a thriller and will reportedly be a vampire show. However, not much details about its plot are known as of now. Earlier, it was also speculated that Karan’s ladylove Tejasswi Prakash will also be a part of the show. However, later, E-Times clarified that the Naagin 6 actress will not romance Karan for the vampire thriller.

Bhediya will not be the first thriller show of Karan Kundrra. He previously hosted Gumraah - End of Innocence too and was also featured in MTV Fanaah and Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum.

Talking about Reem, she has featured in several popular television shows including Ishq Mein Marjawan, Tujhse Hai Raabta, Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanumaan, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat and Diya Aur Baati Hum among others. On the other hand, Gashmeer rose to fame after he featured in Imlie along with Sumbul Touqeer Khan. He is currently also seen in the popular celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

