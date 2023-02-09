Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most loved couples who never fail to leave fans in complete awe with their adorable chemistry. However, as valentine’s day is coming, are the two actors planning something special for each other? In a recent interview, Karan was asked about the same when he shared that even though it looks ‘quite impossible’ due to their work schedules, they will work something out.

“Like last year also it was quite impossible but somehow we made it and this year also I think we will have to make something out of impossible situations. It may sound very cliche to you but love can’t be restricted to just one day. The day is special and you have to do something special but I feel, live everyday as Valentine’s Day," he told E-times.

While Tejasswi is busy shooting for Naagin 6, Karan is gearing up for his new show Ishq Mein Ghayal which will also premiere ahead of Velentine’s day. Talking about the same, Karan told the entertainment portal, “Our show is launching around Valentine’s Day. It is the perfect time. We have covered everybody for Valentine’s Day. The show is launching on February 13th at 9 PM and it is a proper one hour of intense love story."

In Ishq Mein Ghayal, Karan will be sharing the screen with Gashmeer Mahajani and Reem Shaikh. Asked about his age gap with Reem, Karan shared, “In my mind I am just 4 year old and if I am going somewhere there’s no talk it is not possible. I don’t approach our work in such a way. I don’t think like that. It all depends on what people perceive you to be."

The 38-year-old actor also called Gashmeer a ‘perfectionist’ and explained that even though they are very different, they “bring out the best in each other" and are “the best combination".

Read all the Latest Movies News here