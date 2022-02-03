Karan Kundrra Says Being Called 'Toxic Boyfriend' was Worst Moment on Bigg Boss 15

The Bigg Boss 15 winner’s trophy was lifted by Tejasswi Prakash, while Pratik Shehajpal and Karan Kundrra emerged as first and second runners-up. Karan Kundrra, despite being a fan favourite, emerged as the second runner-up of Bigg Boss 15. The trophy was won by Tejasswi Prakash, while Pratik Sehajpal made it to top two. Looking back at his journey in the Bigg Boss 15 house, Karan shared that one of the worst moments for him was when he was labelled as a toxic boyfriend.

Karan told Hindustan Times that he had a lot of worst moments during his journey, but he was really affected when they called him something like a toxic boyfriend. The actor explained that he is not vocal about his feelings and his expressions are different. “Only Teja would really know, she is actually the girlfriend. What it looked like from the outside, it is very different (in the house). That was my worst moment," Karan said.

However, Karan thanked Tejasswi, Umar Riaz, Shamita Shetty, and Nishant Bhatt who stood with him and made him understand that “this is not how it is, we have spent time with you". But the actor was affected by the cuss words hurled at him in this context.

Karan even mentioned that the eviction was quite devastating for his self-confidence and when Umar was out of the show, it was also tough for him. According to Karan, Umar fought for him more than he did for himself.

Soon after Karan was voted out from the Grand Finale race, the actor tweeted that he was disappointed and required some time to recover. Elaborating on his tweet, Karan shared that he needed that night because he was quite disheartened and disappointed for not making it to top 2. “I was disappointed because we put in 17 weeks of this mad, mad, hard work. Otherwise, before entering, I did not really care about winning the show or anything," he said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.