Karan Kundrra Says ‘Bhabhi ka Favourite Sirf Main Hoon’ When Pap Asks If Tejasswi Prakash Likes Pink Colour

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash has been giving out major couple goals. The duo makes fans’ hearts flutter with their appearance together. But even when they are alone, they just can’t stop talking about each other. During a recent spotting, Karan Kundrra had a witty answer to give when a pap asked if pink is Tejasswi’s favourite colour.

Karan was spotted today in Mumbai wearing a loose fitted pink shirt, paired with white shorts. The easy breezy look showed how Karan is absolutely summer ready. A paparazzo complimented him by saying that he was looking handsome. Karan too agreed and asked, ‘Pink me na’? It is then that the pap went on to ask if Pink is ‘bhabhi’ Tejasswi Prakash’s favourite colour. To this, the actor replied, “Bhabhi ka favourite toh sirf main hoon (Only I am bhabhi’s favourite).” This made everyone burst into laughter. Someone also said in the background ‘Him in no colour’, making the actor blush! Check out the video here:

Well, that is most definitely true! Most fans commented that he was indeed looking perfect in pink, and many revealed how he changed perspectives that boys do not look good in pink. People commented with adjectives like ‘handsome’, ‘cute’, ‘stunning’, ‘lovable’.

Tejasswi Prakash is busy with the shoot for Naagin 6. Karan Kundrra on the other hand, is hosting Dance Deewane Junior and is also the jailor of Kangana Ranaut hosted Lock Upp. Reports have been doing the rounds that Shehnaaz Gill might replace Karan Kundrra as the jailor in Lock Upp. However, there has been no confirmation of the same.

Karan’s latest music video, Bechari, also released today. Also starring Divya Agarwal, the hauntingly beautiful song has been sung by Afsana Khan. Karan’s look in pathani suit, with soorma in his eyes and a turban had made fans go gaga.

