Karan Kundrra Says 'Don't Want To Be a Contestant Again' As He Talks About Being Jailor In Lock Upp

Karan Kundrra was recently seen as a jailor in Kangana Ranaut’s show Lock Upp. While the show has now come to an end, the actor talked about his journey in a recent interview. Karan mentioned that he is going to miss Lock Upp and he also talked about his transition from being a judge in Roadies to a contestant in Bigg Boss 15 and jailor in Lock Upp. The actor went on to say that he does not want to be a contestant again because he doesn’t know ‘what it was for him’.

“I think it was a transition from a judge, to a contestant and a jailor, I don’t think I would want to be a contestant again because I don’t know what it was for me. I am very glad and proud that I was behind the scenes for this show. I now realise that when I was a contestant we didn’t know how much hard work was being done by the people outside the show. What all it takes to shoot an episode and get a telecast or to create a journey and now that I’ve seen that part, I think I am better off behind the scenes," Karan Kundrra told Etimes.

Karan Kundrra also shared his experience of working with his ladylove Tejasswi Prakash, who was seen in one of the episodes of Lock Upp. He mentioned how with Tejasswi’s entry into the show he almost forgot about being a jailor. The Dance Deewane Junior host further thanked Tejasswi for being a part of Lock Upp.

“Jab Tejasswi enter hui, I forgot that I was a jailor. But it was a lot of fun. We were in Bigg Boss together, there were cameras here also around us and it felt like that, but the biggest embarrassment was that I forgot that I was a jailor. The contestants also started teasing me ‘bhai aap toh ab jailor he nahi lag rahe, Karan Kundrra ban gaye ho’. It was beautiful, amazing and thanks to her she actually took out time and come here," he added.

Apart from this, Karan Kundrra also mentioned that his journey as a jailor was no less than a rollercoaster ride. He revealed how he had to come to the sets even in the middle of the night in order to sort our issues among contestants. “My journey as Jailor has been pretty much a rollercoaster ride. I had emotional, sometimes high, low and I had to take a lot of tough decisions and sometimes I even had to come in the middle of the night to sort out issues, but we had some of the best contestants as Qaidis. I think that’s what made the show, it is always about the contestants," the actor said.

