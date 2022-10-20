Karan Kundrra Says 'I Love You' Tejasswi Prakash As She Writes His Name With Mehendi On Her Hand

Ever since Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash fell in love with each other in Bigg Boss 15, they have become everyone’s favourite. The two never fail to impress all with their PDA and cute social media conversations. Once again, TejRan is winning hearts with an adorable gesture.

Recently, Naagin 6 actress dropped a video on social media in which she was seen posing in her traditional outfits. However, what caught everyone’s attention was something else. Tejasswi had Karan’s name written on her hand with mehendi. Soon after the video was shared, Karan took to the comments section to send love to his ladylove. “Hahaha I love you so much you silly little panda,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Tejasswi Prakash’s heartwarming gesture has impressed TejRan fans too. The comments section of her post is flooded with netizens talking about ‘Karan’ written on her hand. “I’m I the only one looking at Karan’s name on her hand,” one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “That ‘Karan’ on you palm” along with a red heart emoji. “Cutest doll and I just loved that part which shows Karan name written on your hand just cutest thing,” a third comment read.

Karan and Tejasswi are widely loved by all and enjoy a massive fan following. In an interview with News18 Showsha earlier this year, Karan talked about TejRan being one of the most-loved jodi and said, “I think Teju had said something very sweet. She said that this is the ‘most imperfectly perfect love story’. I guess we are two very strong-headed individuals. We have our own opinions and it’s not like you always have to be in the same direction or of the same opinion. There is an ample amount of love and respect for each other. There are no egos. That makes us very real.”

On the work front, Karan Kundrra was last seen as the host of the dancing reality show Dance Deewane Juniors. He was recently seen in a music video titled Inni Si Gal which also stars actress-model Aditi Budhathoki. On the other hand, Tejasswi Prakash is currently seen in Naagin 6. Besides this, she is gearing up for the release of her debut Marathi movie Mann Kasturi Re. The film will be released on November 4.

