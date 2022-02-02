Karan Kundrra Says 'Teja Peeche Padd Jaaegi' After Fan Calls Him Her Crush | Watch

Days after walking out of the Bigg Boss 15 house, television’s lovebirds Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been making headlines and ruling social media. On Tuesday evening, Karan also interacted with his fans via Instagram live session. During the interaction, he thanked fans and talked about his life outside Bigg Boss 15 house. However, what caught everyone’s attention was Karan’s epic reply to a fan who called him her crush.

During the chat, a fan confessed that Karan is her crush. To this, the actor was quick to reply that Tejasswi is a possessive girlfriend. He warned fans with a crush on him and said, “Daso na, bohot possessive hai woh, Teja. Usko pata chal gaya na, tere peeche pad jayegi. Bhai, mereko crush-vush na bulao, apne feelings andar rakho (Don’t say this, Teja is very possessive. If she finds out, she will come after you. Please don’t call me ‘crush’ and all, keep your feelings to yourself).”

Not just this, but Karan also requested his and Tejasswi’s fans to come together and urged them not to fight over things that happened in the controversial reality show. “Bhai, ab tum log aapas mein mil jao kyunki khandaan ek hi hai. Yahaan ladaiyaan khatam ho gayi, wahaan ladaiyaan abhi tak kyun chal rahi hai (You guys should come together because it is all family. Tejasswi and I have stopped fighting, why are you guys still arguing among yourselves),” he said.

For the unversed, it was during their Bigg Boss journey that Tejasswi and Karan developed a romantic relationship and expressed their love for each other. While Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner of the show, Karan Kundra was the second runner up. Even after the show, the duo has been spotted together several times.

