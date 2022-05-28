Karan Kundrra Says Tejasswi Prakash Is the ‘World’s Best Girlfriend’ Because...'

Karan Kundrra is enjoying a fair share of the limelight after coming out of the Bigg Boss house. He is frequently spotted with his girlfriend, actress Tejasswi Prakash. Both give us major couple goals with their sweet moments frequently. The couple is always on the radar of the paparazzi but Karan feels it doesn’t affect their relationship.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Karan opened up about his relationship with Tejasswi and the attention he is getting. The actor said, “I will not be affected by it all, thinking arrey camera hain. I am not going to get conscious or hide anything.” Calling it their decision, he further said, “It is what Tejasswi and I choose. There is a lot of attention, fans and paps, but we find our space.”

In another interview, Karan also gave the title of ‘world’s best girlfriend’ to Tejasswi. Talking to the news portal, Karan said that after Ranveer Singh, the audience calls him the best boyfriend for the way he treats Tejasswi. However, the one who truly deserves the title is Tejasswi. Karan said, “I’d definitely say hands down that she is the best girlfriend in the world because of the amount of time she gets, which is hardly anything, she still manages everything. And I see her do it, which is amazing.”

Earlier, this month, Tejasswi visited Karan on the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors. Karan, who is hosting the show, had quite a packed schedule but the Naagin 6 actress took out some time from her busy schedule and visited the sets of the show to surprise her beau.

The couple met in the last season of Bigg Boss. Their love bloomed inside the house and the rest is history. The two got into a relationship during the show and continued their beautiful companionship even outside the house. Tejasswi even won the trophy of Bigg Boss 15. Fans are eagerly waiting for the couple to tie the knot soon, however, they have not announced any update regarding their wedding plans yet.

