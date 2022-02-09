Karan Kundrra Says 'We Are Growing Together Beautifully', Reveals His Marriage Plans With Tejasswi Prakash

Ever since their Bigg Boss 15 journey, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been ruling hearts and have television’s favourite couple. While social media is flooded with their romantic and cute pictures, fans have repeatedly been asking about the future of their relationship. Recently, Karan Kundrra was also asked about his marriage plans with Tejasswi Prakash to which the actor mentioned that they have not been getting enough time to spend with each other these days. He mentioned that both of them have a tight schedule and are busy with their lives currently.

“We are not even getting time to spend good moments with each other. We have got used to each other. Four months of staying, fighting, laughing, crying, losing, winning together and suddenly we have to stay apart because she has taken up a show and we both are busy with our lives. We are just getting two-three hours with each other and we have so much to talk about. I’ve never felt like this before. Our speed has also increased when communicating with each other," Karan told ETimes.

Karan Kundrra also added that his relationship with Tejasswi is growing and that it will go in the right direction. The actor also revealed how both of them met and spent time with each other’s families too.

“We are growing together in a beautiful way. Ab ye Kahan jaata hai kaise jaata hai, one thing I assure you it is only going to go in the right direction. I’ve spent some time with her parents and she has spent time with my family. She visited us for dinner. Everything is good, right now we need time for each other," Karan added.

Earlier, Tejasswi also told Pinkvilla that she is too busy with her work and preferred that Karan should answer wedding plans questions. “I don’t know, I am very busy and so is he. Any marriage-related questions please take it all to Karan because he has been talking about it and he better deal with all the questions. I have been completely putting it on him. He has not proposed and do not expect me to say anything. So just talk to him," she told Pinkvilla in a recent interview.

For the unversed, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra met each other inside Bigg Boss 15 house and fell in love with each other. While Tejasswi emerged as the winner of the show, Karan was the second runners-up.

