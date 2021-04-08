Karan Kundrra Set to Play Shivangi Joshi's Former Boyfriend in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Karan Kundrra, who was last seen on the small screen in Dil Hi Toh Hai, is all set to make a comeback on television with Rajan Shahi’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Of late, there have been several rumours surrounding Karan’s entry in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and the production house has finally confirmed the news. The official Instagram page of Directors Kut Production, the production house that bankrolls Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, announced Karan Kundrra’s entry in the show by sharing pictures of the actor from the sets.

Karan’s character’s entry will create havoc in Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Sirat’s (Shivangi Joshi) lives. Sirat is all set to tie the knot with Kartik for the sake of his son Kairav. However, Ranveer’s (Karan) entry will add an interesting twist to the ongoing plot. According to a report in SpotboyE, Ranveer is Sirat’s ex-boyfriend. He had left Sirat with a bad past and because of him, she couldn’t trust Kartik. While she will keep getting flashbacks about her past relationship with him, Ranveer will make a re-entry into her life.

