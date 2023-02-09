Karan Kundrra is one of the most loved actors who enjoys a massive fan following. However, there’s a reason why Karan is widely loved. Whether it is his work, love life with Tejasswi Prakash, or interaction with fans/paps, Karan never fails to leave fans in complete awe with his humble and kind nature. Once again, Karan Kundrra is winning hearts because of his recent gesture.

Recently, Karan attended a promotional event for his upcoming show, Ishq Mein Ghayal. However, during the event, he stopped his speech in between and asked the host to hold on too since Azaan was being played somewhere nearby. “Should we just pause for two minutes? Azaan," he said.

Sharing the video on social media, one of Karan’s fan pages wrote, “Reem told him about Azaan going on and then he stops the event for a moment. Respect all religions". Several fans also praised Karan for his kind gesture and showered love via the comment section. “Dil jeet liya sir," one of the fans wrote. Another user shared, “Every religion needs respect like thiss allah bless him". “Jitna acha sakal and handsome hai utna hi dil ka saaf hai banda god bless u may your all dream fulfill," a third comment read. “Karan may all your dreams come true… Everyday I find new things to learn from you," another fan wrote.

Meanwhile, besides Karan Kundrra, Ishq Mein Ghayal also stars Reem Shaikh and Gashmeer Mahajani in the lead. The promo of the show was released earlier last month which revealed that Kundrra will be playing the role of a vampire named Veer. Later, another behind-the-scenes video from the sets of Ishq Mein Ghayal also surfaced online in which Karan, Gashmeer and Reem were seen twinning in white as they shot a dance sequence. Ishq Mein Ghayal will stream on Colors TV on February 13.

