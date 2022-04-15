Karan Kundrra Stuns Paparazzi With His Reaction To Ranbir Kapoor Carrying Alia Bhatt At Wedding. Watch

Karan Kundrra left the paparazzi stunned and fans in splits with his reaction to Ranbir Kapoor carrying Alia Bhatt during their first appearance as husband and wife. Ranbir and Alia got married on Thursday at RK’s Bandra house. Following the intimate wedding, the couple greeted the paparazzi. It was then that Ranbir carried Alia and returned home. The sight went viral.

A paparazzo visiting the sets of Lock Upp to catch up with Karan informed the Bigg Boss 15 alum about the incident. The cameraman spoke of the incident in much awe but Karan felt it wasn’t a big deal for a husband to carry his wife. “Arre toh ek husband apne biwi ko nahi utha sakta hai? Mere ko toh dekhna hai ye toh. I want to see (Can’t a husband carry his wife that way? I want to see this video)," he said.

Speechless, the cameraman tried to restart the conversation when Karan teased him. Karan and the paparazzo’s interaction left fans in splits. “Hahahahaha! KK’s reaction EPIC," a fan said. “Karan reaction 😂" added another. “His reaction is bestttt," added another.

Alia and Ranbir got married on the balcony of Ranbir’s home. Sharing pictures from the wedding, Alia said, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites."

Meanwhile, Karan and Tejasswi Prakash are also often questioned about their wedding plans. Speaking with ETimes recently, Karan said that so far there’s no pressure from the family to marry. “No, there’s no pressure from my family’s side for marriage. Unka bus chale toh Abhi kara dein… no pressure on both of us for marriage. There are a lot of things to do. She’s also working, I am also working," he said.

