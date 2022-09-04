Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash Break Internet Once Again and Of Course Hearts Too With Their Kiss Pics

Karan Kundrra and his ladylove Tejasswi Prakash recently won everyone’s hearts after their adorable PDA moment went viral. In the picture, the two actors surpassed all heights of cuteness and shared a kiss as they walked on two different elevators. Days after, Karan Kundrra now took to Instagram and dropped a series of behind-the-scenes pictures from the moment that broke the internet.

On Saturday, Karan shared a series of pictures in which he can and Tejasswi can be seen standing on two different elevators. In the first picture, the lovebirds can be seen making goofy faces whereas, in another picture, they look into each others’ eyes adorably. In the third click, Karan and Tejasswi finally share a kiss. Sharing the pictures, Karan wrote, “the moment that broke the Internet.”

Fans were quick to shower love in the comment section and flood the same with red heart emojis. “Eh post ne interenet chado duniya hilla deti si,” one of the fans wrote. Another social media user joked, “broke the internet and I’m sure a few hearts also.” “The moment that stole my heart…..it’s just that beautiful……you two are that beautiful,” a third comment read.

Meanwhile, after Karan and Tejasswi’s kiss picture went viral on social media, the former had also reacted to the same during his interaction with the paparazzi. “Baaki sab toh theek hai mere maa ne mujhe dekha na. Abhi hamare maa kaise react kareinge dekheinge (Everything else is fine but if my mother watches that video. We have to see how our mothers will react to it),” he had said.

Karan and Tejasswi fell into love with each other during their Bigg Boss 15 stay and since then they have become everyone’s favourite. In a recent interview with News18 Showsha, Karan talked about TejRan being one of the most-loved jodi and shared, “I think Teju had said something very sweet. She said that this is the ‘most imperfectly perfect love story’. I guess we are two very strong-headed individuals. We have our own opinions and it’s not like you always have to be in the same direction or of the same opinion. There is an ample amount of love and respect for each other. There are no egos. That makes us very real,” he told us.

