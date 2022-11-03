Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash Look Their Stylish Best In Latest Pics, Fan Calls Them 'Bhai aur Bhabhi'

For Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, it is no less than a daily routine to rule headlines. They often drop pictures with each other on social media, leaving everyone in complete awe. On Wednesday evening too, Karan took to his Instagram handle and shared some jaw-dropping pictures with his ladylove Tejasswi Prakash.

In the clicks, the two were seen posing in their stylish attires. Tejasswi wore an off-shoulder black outfit and looked gorgeous as ever. On the other hand, Karan sported formal to look charming as always. “When you want everything in life.. dress for it,” Karan wrote in the caption.

Soon after the pictures were shared, fans flooded the comments section with heart emojis and showered love on their favourite television couple. One of the fans called them ‘Bhai and Bhabhi’ Another social media user called them the hottest and wrote, “This one’s going to break the Internet Hot af (sic).” “Mr & Mrs Smith,” a third comment.

Earlier on Wednesday, Karan also joined Tejasswi for her father’s intimate birthday celebration. In the video shared on social media by the Bigg Boss 15 winner, Karan was seen talking to her parents. While she wore a simple pink outfit and looked gorgeous, Karan was seen in a casual yellow T-shirt with blue denim.

Meanwhile, TejRan fans have also been waiting for the two actors to tie the knot. In a recent interview, Karan Kundrra was asked if he is planning to propose to Tejasswi for marriage soon. To this, the actor told Pinkvilla, “Yrr yeh hamesha mere upar hi kyu aa jata hai! Voh ladki bahut smart hai. (Will propose) when the time is right, I guess.”

On the work front, Karan Kundrra was last seen as the host of the dancing reality show Dance Deewane Juniors. He was recently seen in a music video titled Inni Si Gal which also starred actress-model Aditi Budhathoki. On the other hand, Tejasswi Prakash is currently seen in Naagin 6. Besides this, she is gearing up for the release of her debut Marathi movie Mann Kasturi Re. The film will be released on November 4.

Read all the Latest Movies News here