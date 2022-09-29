Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash Make Stylish Appearance At An Award Show, Fans Call Them 'Royal Couple'

Each time Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are spotted in public, they leave their fans in complete awe. On Wednesday night too, the couple was snapped as they arrived at an award ceremony in Mumbai. While Tejasswi wore a beige saree and looked absolutely gorgeous, Karan sported a black and grey sherwani and looked charming as always.

Soon after the video of the duo was shared on social media by a paparazzo account, fans showered love on their favourite television jodi via the comments section. While one of the fans called them ‘royal couple’, another social media user wrote, “Karan bhaiya dulhe raja lag rahe hai (Karan looks like a groom)”. Several social media users also complimented the Naagin 6 actress and shared that she was looking ‘drop dead gorgeous’.

Karan and Tejasswi fell in love with each other during their Bigg Boss 15 journey and since then they have become everyone’s favourite. Earlier this year, in an interview with News18 Showsha, Karan Kundrra shared what makes TejRan everyone’s favourite and said, “I think Teju had said something very sweet. She said that this is the ‘most imperfectly perfect love story’. I guess we are two very strong-headed individuals. We have our own opinions and it’s not like you always have to be in the same direction or of the same opinion. There is an ample amount of love and respect for each other. There are no egos. That makes us very real.”

On the work front, Tejasswi Prakash is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6 which also stars her Bigg Boss 15 co-star Simba Nagpal and Pratik Sehajpal in the lead. On the other hand, Karan Kundrra was last seen as the host of Dance Deewane Juniors. Recently, Karan and Tejasswi also collaborated for a music video titled Barish Aaye Hai.

