Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash Share a Kiss In Most Unique and Adorable Way! Video Will Melt Your Heart

There’s not even a single day when Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are not trending on social media because of their adorable PDA moments. The two never shy away from expressing love towards each other and often prove why they are the most-loved couple. However, a recent video of the duo has surpassed all heights of cuteness and has yet again proved that TejRan is everyone’s favourite for a reason.

In this viral video, Karan and Tejasswi can be seen sharing a miss but in a unique way. The two actors can be seen standing on two elevator staircases, one of which is going upward while the other one was coming down. As Karan and Tejasswi cross each other, they bend towards one another and share a kiss. In the video, Tejasswi can be seen wearing an orange gown. On the other hand, Karan looks charming as always in a brown blazer which he paired with a black t-shirt and trousers.

Sharing the video, one of the fans wrote, “please have mercy on me this content is making my heart palpitate with joy #TejRan.” Another social media user shared, “This is so cute”. No but the way Karan blushes more than Teja is so cuteee,” another Tweet read.

@kkundrra and @itsmetejasswi please have mercy on me this content is making my heart palpitate with joy #TejRan https://t.co/97NRt68TMN — LaVida (@Dams_Diegoo) August 27, 2022

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with News18 Showsha, Karan Kundrra shared what makes TejRan everyone’s favourite. He recalled Tejasswi’s words from another interview and said that their love story is ‘imperfectly perfect’. “I think Teju had said something very sweet. She said that this is the ‘most imperfectly perfect love story’. I guess we are two very strong-headed individuals. We have our own opinions and it’s not like you always have to be in the same direction or of the same opinion. There is an ample amount of love and respect for each other. There are no egos. That makes us very real,” he told us.

