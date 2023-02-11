Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most loved couples for a reason. They often drop pictures and videos with each other and leave TejRan fans in complete awe. Recently, Karan took to his Instagram stories and dropped a video in which he was seen sharing a lip kiss with his ladylove Tejasswi Prakash.

In the short clip, Karan and Tejasswi were seen partying together as they twin in black. While the Naagin 6 actress sported a black top, Karan looked dapper in a hoodie of the same colour. With music in the background, the two actors were seen enjoying to their fullest when they also shared a kiss on the lips.

This comes days after the two were also seen walking hand-in-hand when they stepped out for a dinner date. They were snapped by the paparazzi as they looked stylish in colourful outfits. Karan wore a red sweatshirt paired with black jeans whereas Tejasswi looked prettiest in a purple outfit.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Karan was also asked if he and Tejasswi planning something special for each other on Valentine’s day. To this, the actor shared that even though it looks ‘quite impossible’ due to their work schedules, they will work something out. “Like last year also it was quite impossible but somehow we made it and this year also I think we will have to make something out of impossible situations. It may sound very cliche to you but love can’t be restricted to just one day. The day is special and you have to do something special but I feel, live everyday as Valentine’s Day," he told E-times.

On the work front, Karan Kundrra is gearing up for the premiere of his new series, Ishq Mein Ghayal which will also star Reem Shaikh and Gashmeer Mahajani in the lead. It will premiere on February 13. On the other hand, Tejasswi is currently seen in Naagin 6.

Read all the Latest Movies News here