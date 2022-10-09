Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash to Tie the Knot Soon? Actor's Family Reunion Sparks Rumours

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have once again sparked wedding rumours as the former reunited with his entire family in Mumbai. On Saturday, Karan took to Instagram to share rare pictures of his family get-together. Karan’s sisters live abroad, while his parents stay in Punjab.

The photos feature Karan’s mother, father, sisters, and brother-in-law smiling for the camera. Karan, who is very close to his family, captioned his photo album as, “Bass ehi sach.. bass #HarMaidanFateh.”

Karan’s friends and fans were quick to shower his family pictures with love. One fan, while referring to Karan’s girlfriend, actress Tejasswi Prakash, wrote, “Bas ek ki kami hai koi na jald puri ho jayegi… Ladooo Kundrra.” Producer Vikas Gupta dropped a red heart emoji on the pictures.

Karan and Tejasswi fell in love with each other during their Bigg Boss 15 journey and since then they have become everyone’s favourite. Earlier this year, in an interview with News18 Showsha, Karan Kundrra shared what makes TejRan so loved and said, “I think Teju had said something very sweet. She said that this is the ‘most imperfectly perfect love story’. I guess we are two very strong-headed individuals. We have our own opinions and it’s not like you always have to be in the same direction or of the same opinion. There is an ample amount of love and respect for each other. There are no egos. That makes us very real.”

